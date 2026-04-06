Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash slammed Rahul Gandhi for his 'baseless allegations' against PM Modi, stating they are for 'name and fame' during state elections. Subhash defended Modi's global image and the government's economic stability.

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash slammed Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, alleging that such statements are aimed at gaining "name and fame" during the ongoing election campaigns in multiple states.

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'Remarks for Name and Fame'

Speaking to ANI here, Subhash said, "Rahul Gandhi constantly accuses Narendra Modi's government during the process of elections, which are going on in five states, just to get name and fame. He is using the name of Donald Trump, claiming that he is controlling Narendra Modi's government. This is the saddest part."

He further asserted that PM Modi enjoys global recognition and respect, stating, "Modi ji has become the tallest leader in the whole world where many leaders respect him, honour him and listen to his word. This is a matter of pride for Indian politics and its people," Subhash said.

Highlighting the BJP's electoral performance, Subhash noted that the party and the NDA have consistently secured victories in several elections. "Unable to digest the popularity and image of Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi continues to level baseless allegations," he said.

Government Performance Defended

Subhash further said that despite global challenges, essential commodities like petrol and LPG have remained stable. "During times of global crises, prices of petrol and LPG cylinders have not increased drastically, and supply has remained uninterrupted for the public," he stated.

Taking aim at the Congress party, Subhash alleged that it lacks political stability and is engaging in "mud-slinging." He also referred to allegations involving industrialist groups, stating that economic growth depends on investor confidence and policy continuity.

Assembly Election Schedule

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Keralam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in eight constituencies. Polling will begin on April 9 in Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry, followed by Tamil Nadu on April 23, and a two-phase election in West Bengal on April 23 and April 29. (ANI)