BJP's Tarun Chugh dismissed Rahul Gandhi's Haryana 'vote theft' claim as a 'dud hydrogen bomb'. Gandhi alleged 25 lakh fake votes, calling the voter list a 'lie'. The Haryana CEO has challenged Gandhi to submit a signed affidavit with proof.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent "vote theft" allegation in Haryana, saying Gandhi's "hydrogen bomb turned out to be a dud".

"Rahul Gandhi's hydrogen bomb turned out to be a dud. Rahul Gandhi is preparing for a press conference on their historic defeat in Bihar. Spreading lies, creating confusion, and defaming institutions have become the habit of the Congress party...," the BJP leader told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Large-Scale Voter Fraud'

Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday, alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy.

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

Haryana CEO Asks Rahul Gandhi for Affidavit

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana asked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to sign and submit an affidavit in response to the latter's claim of 25 lakh "fake" voters in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

Issuing a statement, Haryana CEO said that the election results can be questioned only with an Election Petition before a High Court. Haryana CEO said in the statement, "As far as the conduct of elections is concerned, election results can be questioned only by way of an Election Petition before the Hon'ble High Court. It is understood that during a Press Conference held today, you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls."

"You (Rahul Gandhi) are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated," the statement added.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted on November 6. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.