Preparations for Congress's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Dehradun, to be attended by Rahul Gandhi, hit a roadblock after trucks with materials were allegedly stopped from entering Parade Ground despite the party having official permission.

Preparations for the Congress party's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, scheduled to be attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun on July 17, have hit a roadblock after trucks carrying event materials were allegedly stopped from entering Parade Ground despite the party having obtained official permission for the venue. According to the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), the Dehradun Municipal Corporation granted permission on July 10 for the use of Parade Ground on July 15, 16 and 17. The party also deposited the required fee of Rs 1.77 lakh for the event. However, Congress alleged that despite the necessary approvals, trucks carrying materials required for preparations were not being allowed to enter the venue.

Congress Alleges Obstruction

Reacting to the development, UPCC President Ganesh Godiyal said he was in touch with the concerned administrative officials to resolve the issue. He also appealed to Congress workers to assemble at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, from where they would proceed to Parade Ground to facilitate the entry of the trucks carrying event materials.

About the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Dehradun on July 17 as part of the Congress party's nationwide campaign highlighting issues faced by students, including examination irregularities and concerns over the education system.

Earlier, Congress leader B K Hariprasad said the campaign, launched by Rahul Gandhi in Kota, Rajasthan, was aimed at protesting the alleged "disastrous performance" of the Union Education Ministry. He alleged that repeated question paper leaks had affected lakhs of students and criticised the Centre for not taking action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign is being organised across the country to raise issues related to examination leaks, student welfare and the credibility of the education system. Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with students and youth during the Dehradun event. (ANI)