BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, calling his conduct an 'embodiment of anarchy' and accusing him of ruining his party. Meanwhile, the Congress leader met with farmer unions to oppose a potential India-US trade deal.

Prasad Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Anarchy'

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his political conduct is "becoming an embodiment of anarchy." Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "The whole political conduct of Rahul Gandhi is becoming an embodiment of anarchy. Congress's conduct clearly demonstrates that Rahul Gandhi himself disregards the democratic process and integrity, and constitutional and parliamentary decorum. He's already ruined his party.

The same day he was creating mischief in Parliament, the results of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections were announced. The Congress party was wiped out there and in the municipal corporations. So, it would have been better for him to focus on his own party. The whole political conduct of Rahul Gandhi is becoming an embodiment of anarchy..."

He further alleged, "It's become his habit to denigrate the Indian democracy abroad. And there's only one reason. He hates PM Modi... Now, Rahul Gandhi will have to explain that, when this book (of MM Naravane) had not even been published, where did he get it?... He called a Sikh Minister a traitor. Then he referred to the Speaker as 'yaar'. On his direction, women MPs from his party surrounded the PM's chair in the Parliament... His speaking falsehood in the most unabashed manner on the floor of the Parliament and then attempting to weaken India's democracy is painful."

Rahul Gandhi Meets Farmer Unions on Trade Deal

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi hosted a high-level meeting at his Parliament office with a delegation of 17 major farmer unions from across India to discuss the India-US interim trade deal.

Sukhpal Singh, MLA from Bholath and former Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, and Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, shared details on X, noting that the delegation warned that the deal would harm Indian farmers, particularly those cultivating corn, soyabean, cotton, fruits, and nuts. Khaira tweeted, "LoP Shri @RahulGandhi met leaders of farm unions from across the country at Parliament House today. The farm leaders expressed their opposition to the US-India trade deal, warning that it poses a grave threat to the livelihoods of farmers cultivating corn, soyabean, cotton, fruits, and nuts. In the discussion, Rahul ji and the union leaders underscored the urgent need for a nationwide mass movement to resist this deal and defend the rights, incomes, and future of farmers and farm labourers across India."

The 17-member delegation included prominent voices such as Sukhpal S. Khaira (MLA Bholath), Adv. Ashok Balhara, PT, John, and Tejveer Singh. Their unified stance indicates that the KMM - India (Kisan Mazdoor Morcha) is preparing for its most significant challenge since the 2020-21 farm law protests. (ANI)