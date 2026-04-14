On Ambedkar Jayanti, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Constitution is under attack and vowed to protect it. Other leaders like MK Stalin and P Chidambaram also paid tribute, with Stalin urging people to defend the Constitution and social justice.

Rahul Gandhi Vows to Protect Ambedkar's Legacy

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Constitution and ideals of BR Ambedkar are under attack, asserting that he would "fight with all his strength" to protect them. In a post on X on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Gandhi said, "Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar did not just give us the Constitution; he gave us the dream of a strong India founded on justice, equality, and dignity. But today, certain forces are systematically working to weaken Babasaheb's legacy and our Constitution--democratic institutions are being hollowed out, rights are being trampled, and the idea of equality is under attack."

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Gandhi further added, "This country is built on Babasaheb's ideals--I will fight with all my strength, until my last breath, to protect them. Together, we will bring back to life the India of Baba Saheb's dreams. Heartfelt wishes to all on Ambedkar Jayanti." बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर ने हमें सिर्फ़ संविधान नहीं, न्याय, समानता और सम्मान पर आधारित एक सशक्त भारत का सपना दिया। लेकिन आज कुछ ताकतें सुनियोजित तरीके से बाबासाहेब की इस विरासत और हमारे संविधान को कमजोर करने में लगी हैं - लोकतांत्रिक संस्थाओं को खोखला किया जा रहा है,… pic.twitter.com/SlIYJYRJUY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2026

MK Stalin Urges People to Defend Constitution

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid tribute, urging people to defend the Constitution and uphold social justice. Quoting Ambedkar, Stalin said, "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved," and emphasised that India's strength lies in pluralism, not imposed uniformity.

Congress Leaders Raise Concerns

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also invoked Ambedkar's warning, alleging that a special Parliament session scheduled for April 16 was being rushed. "This is not democracy. This is bulldozer governance," he said, adding that Parliament "is not a rubber stamp" but the foundation of people's voice. Tagore further raised concerns over delimitation, calling for wider consultation, consensus and transparency, particularly regarding representation for backward class women.

Senior Congress MP P Chidambaram also paid tribute, stating, "We remember Babasaheb Ambedkar today on his birthday! We also remember his precious gift to the people of India -- the secular democratic Constitution of India!"

Who Was Dr BR Ambedkar?

Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in India's social reform movement. Born into a Dalit Mahar family, he dedicated his life to securing equal rights for marginalised communities and promoting social justice. Ambedkar served as independent India's first Law and Justice Minister and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 for his contributions to the nation. (ANI)