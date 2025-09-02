The EPIC details shared by Amit Malviya on X show that Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera is registered as a voter in two Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of holding two EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) numbers in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack against the Centre with his "vote chori" claim during the recently concluded "voter Adhikar Yatra" in poll-bound Bihar. In a post on X, Amit Malviya urged the Election Commission to investigate whether Khera voted multiple times.

“Rahul Gandhi screamed “Vote Chori” from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India’s voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson—who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis—holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively),” Malviya said.

Scroll to load tweet…

"It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times—a clear violation of electoral laws," he added.

Malviya also accused Khera of holding a "malicious" press conference in Bihar to mislead voters during the INDIA bloc's recently concluded "Voter Adhikar Yatra."

"As if the criminality of holding multiple votes isn’t enough, Pawan Khera is holding malicious press conferences in Bihar to mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India’s robust electoral process," he said.

Earlier, the BJP had dug up the 1980 poll roll and said that Sonia Gandhi's name appeared on the voter list three years before she became an Indian citizen.

"Sonia Gandhi’s tryst with India’s voters’ list is riddled with glaring violations of electoral law. This perhaps explains Rahul Gandhi’s fondness for regularising ineligible and illegal voters, and his opposition to the SIR," Malviya had said.

This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi concluded INDIA bloc's 1,300-km "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar.

Speaking at the concluding event in Patna on Monday, the Congress leader targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he would not be able to "show his face to people after we bring the hydrogen bomb of vote chori."

"I want to tell the BJP people. Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb? It is a hydrogen bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out the reality of vote chori," he said. "In the coming time, I am guaranteeing you that after the hydrogen bomb (comes), Narendra Modi ji will not be able to show his face to the country," he added.