Congress MPs demand a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, accusing the govt of evading responsibility. They moved an adjournment motion, calling the process 'unplanned' and citing pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Monday demanded that the government should allow discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise (SIR), which is currently underway in several parts of the country, adding that treasury benches are running away from their responsibility. Speaking to ANI, Bhagat said, "The government is running from its responsibilities. The government refuses to address the opposition's issues raised in Parliament. We have been continuously protesting inside and outside Parliament on the issue of SIR. We want a discussion on SIR, but I don't think the government will allow it. It is very unfortunate that discussion on such an important issue is not allowed"

Adjournment Motion Moved Over 'Unplanned' Exercise

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Parliament, seeking an urgent debate on the SIR exercise currently underway in multiple parts of the country. The Congress MPs described the revision exercise as "unplanned and one-sided," raising concerns over the alleged extreme pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), which they say has led to deaths and exhaustion among officials.

Earlier today, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore flagged the repeated suicides of BLOs, saying that the Election Commission is doing "vote chori" in the name of SIR.

Details of SIR Second Phase

The second phase of the SIR exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, following the successful completion of the first phase in Bihar.

Parliament Winter Session Agenda

The Winter session of the Parliament is set to begin today. The government has listed a total of 13 Bills for consideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee.

The Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days.

Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12. (ANI)