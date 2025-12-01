BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticised the Opposition for disrupting Parliament, calling it a "blow to democracy." He stated PM Modi is ready to discuss all issues, urging the Opposition to allow the House to function smoothly in the Winter Session.

BJP MP Calls Parliament Disruption a 'Blow to Democracy'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday slammed the Opposition for disrupting the Parliament with continuous protest and sloganeering during the Monsoon Session, calling it a "blow to democracy."

Speaking to ANI, Pal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are prepared to discuss all issues in the House and urged the Opposition to allow Parliament to function smoothly in the Winter Session.

He said, "The Constitution assigns the duty to India's highest house, where elected representatives debate, suggest, criticise, and raise crucial issues from their constituencies. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha is always prepared to discuss any matter in the Business Advisory Committee. Yet the House session hasn't begun because of the SIR issue. They claimed 64 lakh votes were stolen, but could not prove a single one."

"The House should be allowed to function. PM Modi said that we are ready to discuss every topic. The House is for debate, discussion, and decision-making, not for creating chaos. This is a blow to democracy," the BJP MP added.

Opposition Defends Stance, Questions Session Duration

His criticism comes after both Houses of the Parliament witnessed recurring adjournment amid the Opposition's protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase I in Bihar during the Monsoon Session.

Earlier, Union Minister Chirag Paswan had termed the Opposition as a "speed breaker", after which Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala hit back, saying that the Opposition wants to ensure discussions on important issues.

Speaking to ANI, Chamala questioned the short duration of the Winter Session, claiming that the session is called for 15 days to not allow the Opposition parties to speak. The Winter Session will begin on Monday, December 1, and conclude on December 19, with 15 seatings.

He said, "If at all, the NDA wanted to do a constructive parliamentary session, they would not have done it in 15 days. They want a quick one (session) on what they want. They do not want the Opposition to talk. Our job is not to become speed breakers, but to ensure important issues are discussed."

The Opposition is set to raise the Delhi blast, air pollution, and the SIR exercise in the nation during the Winter Session of the Parliament.