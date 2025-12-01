As Parliament's winter session begins, Congress MP K Suresh accused the Centre of ignoring the issue of BLO deaths during the electoral roll revision. The opposition has moved an adjournment motion, while the govt says it's ready to discuss.

Opposition Accuses Government of Ignoring 'Serious Issue'

Congress MP K Suresh on Monday criticised the government, accusing it of being "unwilling to discuss" the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the Centre is only pushing its own agenda as the winter session of Parliament begins today. Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP in the Lok Sabha alleged that the centre was ignoring pressing issues raised by the opposition ahead of the session, noting that an adjournment motion notice has been submitted in the Lok Sabha to discuss the matter. He further stated that the Rajya Sabha LoP, Mallikarjun Kharge, has also convened a meeting of the INDIA bloc parties at 10 am today to finalise the alliance's strategy ahead of the session "The opposition is going to raise the SIR issue. Due to pressure and torture from the Election Commission and the heavy workload, many BLOs are under mental stress, which is why many BLOs have committed suicide. This is a very serious issue that the government is unwilling to discuss," Suresh said.

"We have already given an adjournment motion to discuss it, and at 10 am, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of opposition parties, where we will make the final decision. We are also ready to cooperate with the government. But the government is prioritising its own agenda. Furthermore, they are unwilling to discuss whatever the opposition is saying. That is the problem," he added.

Adjournment Motion Moved in Parliament

Earlier today, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate on the ongoing SIR in the country, calling the revision exercise "unplanned and one-sided". The Congress MPs flagged the SIR process, alleging that the extreme pressure put on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) has resulted in deaths and exhaustion. The MP demands that the SIR be suspended, that BLO deaths be investigated, that families be compensated, that election procedures be reformed, and that the Election Commission be summoned to explain its actions.

Details of Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

The second phase of the SIR exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, following the successful completion of the first phase in Bihar. The final voter list will be published on February 14, 2026.

Government Ready to Listen, Says Kiren Rijiju

However, on Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the government is fully prepared to listen to the opposition's concerns, even as some leaders warned of creating a ruckus in the parliament over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the winter session. Speaking to reporters following an all-party meeting, Rijiju said that the government is prepared to address the issue, emphasising that Parliament "belongs to everyone" and urging all parties to uphold the sanctity of parliamentary debate.

"No one said that Parliament will not function or will not let it function. Some leaders said they can create a ruckus in the House over SIR. I am saying this in a positive manner that we are ready to listen to the opposition... Parliament belongs to everyone; it belongs to the country. There is a method to discuss every issue in Parliament. There are rules, there are conventions," the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on Monday, December 1, at 11 am, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)