Rahul Gandhi will visit Raebareli on Jan 20 for a public meeting against the scrapping of MGNREGA. Congress has launched a nationwide three-phase "MGNREGA Bachao" agitation to protest the newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on January 20 to address a public meeting against the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Congress has opposed the newly enacted Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, which replaces the flagship rural employment scheme.

Congress launches 'MGNREGA Bachao' agitation

Earlier this month, the party had announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao" following the Centre's newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to centralise the employment guarantee scheme and acting arbitrarily. Venugopal said the Congress Working Committee had approved a structured campaign titled "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram".

Phase 1: Preparatory Meetings and Fasts

"Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee offices," he said. "District-level press conferences will be held on January 10, followed by a one-day fast at district headquarters on January 11 near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," Venugopal added.

Phase 2: Panchayat and Vidhan Sabha-level Outreach

As per the party, Phase 2 of the campaign will run from January 12 to January 30. "Panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, and a letter from the Congress president will be delivered," Venugopal said. He added that Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. "On January 30, Martyrs' Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," he said.

Phase 3: District and State-level Protests

"Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MGNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC and DM offices till February 6," Venugopal said. "This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidhan Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added.

Karnataka Govt to Challenge New Act

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had announced that the State government would challenge the scrapping of the MGNREGA scheme constitutionally and legally, and would also take the issue to the people's court.

About the VB-G RAM G Act

The VB-G RAM G Act was passed in the Winter Session of the Parliament in 2025, and replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and a 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and states. (ANI)