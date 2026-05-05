Rahul Gandhi criticized Congress members for gloating over TMC's defeat in West Bengal, alleging 'vote theft' by the BJP in Assam and Bengal. He called this a big step to 'destroy democracy' and urged parties to fight the BJP together.

Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Petty Politics', Urges Unity

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pulled up Congress party members for "gloating" over the Trinamool Congress defeat in West Bengal Assembly elections, alleging "vote theft" in Assam and West Bengal, which he said is a big step forward to "destroy democracy".

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In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi urged people to "put petty politics aside" and to fight together against the BJP for the country. "Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss. They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy," the Congress leader said. "Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India," he added.

Allegations of 'Stolen' Mandate

Rahul Gandhi had agreed with outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that "more than 100 seats were stolen" by the BJP in the state. "Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal", Gandhi posted on X.

Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the BJP "looted" more than 100 seats and termed the EC "the BJP's commission", calling the victory "immoral" and "illegal". "BJP looted more than 100 seats. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back," the West Bengal CM told reporters here.

BJP Hails 'Historic' Win

BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, recording a historic win in the state, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal as a "historic fulfilment" of the dream of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. For the BJP, this win transcends politics; it is the ultimate validation of their founder's mission to secure and prosper the state. (ANI)