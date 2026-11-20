Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi's FICCI address, labeling the PM's frustration with corporate leaders over stagnant wages as an admission of his own government's failure to foster job growth and support small businesses.

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi Over Remarks On Corporate Wage And Jobs

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks questioning corporate leaders on wage hikes and job creation, describing the Prime Minister's comments as a "confession" of his own government's economic policy failures.

Reacting to PM Modi’s address at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) centenary convention, Gandhi alleged that the government's policies had fostered monopolies and weakened job-creating sectors such as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "Yesterday, Modi ji was taunting industrialists: 'We cut taxes, yet you neither raised wages nor created jobs.' Modi ji, these aren't accusations against them—they're your own confession," Gandhi said in an X post.

Targeting the Prime Minister's remark that industry leaders' appetites "never seem to be satisfied," Gandhi said, "You say, "They're so hungry they can't even fill their stomachs." Well said. The whole country knows whose hunger this is. Airports, ports, mines, forests, electricity, coal, roads—all handed over to them. How many jobs did they create?"

Gandhi further argued that small traders and MSMEs, which he described as the creators of employment, were "destroyed" by demonetisation and what he termed a "flawed GST." "And for the big companies that competed honestly, you wiped out the playing field altogether. Monopoly doesn't create jobs. It drives up prices and eliminates competition. "You do it, we'll see"? Modi ji, you and your friends did the looting—the country saw it, and is still seeing it.

Gandhi’s assertion came a day after PM Modi pulled up the business tycoons, asking them if they increased the salaries of their employees and contributed to increasing the employment rate. Addressing the industry leaders at FICCI’s centenary convention, PM Modi said, “If I speak of industry, in recent years the government’s focus has been strongly on Ease of Doing Business. In 2014, the basic corporate tax rate was 30 per cent. We reduced it to 22 per cent. Today, there is no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh in India. I know you will not clap, because however much one gives, your appetite never seems to be satisfied.”