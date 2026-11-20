Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hailed the Congress party's strong performance in the 2026 rural Panchayat elections, claiming it reflects growing public discontent with the BJP government's policies and broken promises in the state.

Gehlot Hails Congress Wins in Rajasthan Rural Elections as BJP Falls

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday welcomed the party's performance in the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections 2026, claiming that the results reflected growing public dissatisfaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in rural areas. According to the election results declared for all 22 Panchayat Samitis in Jaipur district, the Congress emerged victorious in 14, while the BJP secured a majority in two Panchayat Samitis — Chomu and Sambhar. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured a majority in Sanganer, while no political party managed to secure a majority in five Panchayat Samitis.

Reacting to the results, Gehlot said the Congress's performance reflected the public's dissatisfaction with the BJP government and claimed that rural voters had delivered a clear message to the ruling party. He said, “By handing the Congress Party a sweeping victory in the Panchayat Raj elections, voters in the state's rural areas have sent the BJP government a clear message that its time is now up. The Congress Party also performed well in the municipal corporation elections, but the BJP used thuggery to hijack the people's mandate. We have been saying all along that there is an anti-BJP mood in the villages. Farmers, workers, women—all sections of society are frustrated by the BJP government's neglect and broken promises. Ignoring the problems of rural areas has cost the BJP dearly.”

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP government had failed to understand the mood of rural voters and said people continued to remember the welfare schemes introduced during the previous Congress government in Rajasthan. “The Chief Minister failed to sense this public sentiment, and the entire BJP remained intoxicated with power. Today, rural voters have responded through their votes. People still remember the welfare schemes introduced during the Congress government's tenure, including the Chiranjeevi scheme. Social security, support for farmers, schemes for women, and decisions that brought relief to ordinary people had brought positive changes to their lives. Rural people have not forgotten these schemes or the compassion shown during that administration,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot also credited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the party's electoral performance and congratulated Congress workers and leaders for their efforts. “This victory is the people's endorsement of the policies of Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the hardworking workers, leaders, and office-bearers of the Congress Party for this magnificent victory. Sincere thanks to all the voters who supported Congress. This victory is the result of rural people's trust and the hard work of Congress workers,” he added. (ANI)