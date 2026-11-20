Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited Dahod district, engaging with local tribal families through a traditional Khatla Baithak. He assessed local development and amenities while also leading a tree-planting initiative to promote green cover.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Holds Traditional Khatla Baithak in Dahod

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a traditional ‘Khatla Baithak’ with local tribal families on Friday at the Bhabor Faliya in Chandawada village and engaged in warm interaction with them on his third-day visit to Dahod district. According to the Chief Minister's Office, on this occasion, the villagers welcomed the CM with a traditional tribal folk dance. Dineshbhai Chauhan, a Divyang resident of the village, along with the former District Panchayat President and the Sarpanch, welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a lotus flower. Additionally, a Divyang woman from the local Sakhi Mandal welcomed the CM by presenting him with a Toran (traditional decorative hanging) handcrafted from bamboo. During the visit, the Chief Minister gathered information about the lifestyle of the villagers, local traditions and the basic amenities available in the village. He also interacted directly with the villagers and children to understand their sentiments and aspirations. Earlier, he also visited Thakkarbapa Lake at Patadungari in Garbada taluka. According to the CMO, during the visit, he gathered information about the lake's area, water storage capacity, available water reserves and water distribution arrangements. On this occasion, the Chief Minister planted a banyan sapling at Neer Vatika in Patadungari, conveying the message of environmental conservation and promotion of green cover.(ANI)