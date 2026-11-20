Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad criticized the Centre's foreign policy, claiming it diminishes India's global stature. He defended Rahul Gandhi’s stance on Pakistan and alleged that the government's biased international alignment is harmful.

Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad Criticises Centre's Foreign Policy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad on Friday criticised the Centre's foreign policy, accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of diminishing India's standing on the global stage through what he described as an unbalanced approach towards international relations.

Reacting to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travels abroad to belittle the country, Arshad said Rijiju should understand the context of Gandhi's statement on Pakistan and terrorism before criticising him. Defending Gandhi's position on Pakistan, Arshad said the Congress leader had clearly stated that there should be no dialogue with Pakistan until it stops sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Kiren Rijiju is making a fool of himself by saying that Rahul ji goes abroad to belittle the country. In fact, the actions of the Modi government are diminishing our country's standing on the world stage. Right? Kiren Rijiju ji should understand what Rahul Gandhi ji said. He said there would be no dialogue with Pakistan until Pakistan stops its terrorist activities in the country. It's a strong statement. And a banana republic like Pakistan, which sponsors terrorist activities in other countries, gets a place on the world stage to negotiate between Iran and the US is shocking, and it should not happen. And if the Modi government's wrong policies of aligning with one power or the other create mistrust among other countries, that is not the fault of the opposition in the country.

He stated, “PM Modi openly announced his support for Israel and the US. He didn't balance it by maintaining ties with our old ally, Iran. India's historical stand has been non-aligned. We are non-aligned with any country. We are a moral compass for all countries. That is what our history is, which the Modi government has forgotten. And Rahul ji has very clearly said Pakistan is a state that sponsors terrorism. Until it stops sponsoring terrorism in India, we are not going to have any dialogue. Kiren Rijiju should have welcomed that."

Arshad further alleged that the Centre's foreign policy decisions, including its approach towards the United States, Israel and Iran, had affected India's diplomatic position and its traditional commitment to non-alignment. "It is the wrong policies of the Modi government that have alienated India in many international affairs. Modi tried to interfere in the US elections, which should never happen. Modi tried to align with one country, like Israel, forgetting our old ties with Iran. We could have balanced it out. So, these kinds of policies, where Modi tries to take one side without balancing the other, are against India's interests and India's standing on the world stage. India's standing on the world stage has been based on the Non-Aligned Movement. We don't align with any particular country.”

Emphasising India's traditional approach to international conflicts, the Karnataka Minister said the country had historically sought to maintain balanced relations with different nations and uphold the principle of non-violence. "We create a balance among all countries. We have good relations with everyone. If any country goes to war against another country, India stands by the principle of non-violence. So, we don't attack any country; instead, we have maintained a balance. So, Rahul ji has said that India has a rich heritage of non-alignment with any country and of being a moral compass. A banana republic like Pakistan, which sponsors terrorism in other countries, particularly India, cannot be considered a negotiator in world affairs. They are not fit for that,” he said.

Arshad also said India should have played a more prominent diplomatic role in international affairs, alleging that the government's foreign policy approach had weakened the country's position and created diplomatic distance with other nations. "Whereas India should have been playing this role in many of these matters, the wrong policies of this government have alienated India. So, Kiren Rijiju should first understand what Rahul ji is saying, then realise the mistakes his own government is making, and be very clear that there can be no negotiations with Pakistan until it stops terrorist activities in our country. That is Rahul ji's stand," he added.

His remarks came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attacked Gandhi over his comments on India's economy and democracy during his visit to the United States, accusing him of making inaccurate statements about the country on foreign soil. Rijiju said the government generally did not want to pay much attention to Gandhi's statements, but it was necessary to register an objection when the Leader of the Opposition made remarks abroad that, according to him, misrepresented India's economic condition. (ANI)