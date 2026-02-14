Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of misleading India on the interim trade deal with the US. He alleged that the 18% tariff on Indian garments, versus 0% for Bangladesh, would harm India's cotton farmers and textile exporters.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of misleading the country over tariff provisions in the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the deal would adversely impact India's cotton farmers and textile exporters.

Gandhi said that while Indian garments face an 18 per cent tariff in the United States, Bangladesh is being given a zero per cent tariff benefit on garment exports on the condition that it imports American cotton. Questioning the policy framework, he alleged that importing American cotton would harm domestic farmers, while not importing it would harm the textile industry. He further claimed that Bangladesh was signalling a possible reduction or halt in cotton imports from India, which, he said, could worsen the situation for Indian producers.

Gandhi's '18% vs 0%' Tariff Explanation

18% टैरिफ बनाम 0% - आइए समझाता हूं, कैसे झूठ बोलने में माहिर प्रधानमंत्री और उनकी कैबिनेट इसपर भ्रम फैला रहे हैं। और, किस तरह से वो भारत-अमेरिका व्यापार समझौते से देश के कपास किसानों और टेक्सटाइल एक्सपोर्टर्स को धोखा दे रहे हैं। बांग्लादेश को अमेरिका में गारमेंट्स निर्यात पर 0%… pic.twitter.com/F4hi4OCHFj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2026 In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, "18% Tariff vs 0% -- Let me explain how the expert liar Prime Minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue. And how they are cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal. Bangladesh is being given 0% tariff benefit on garment exports to the US -- the only condition is that they import American cotton. After the announcement of 18% tariff on Indian garments, when I raised the question in Parliament about the special concession being given to Bangladesh, the reply from a minister of the Modi government was: "If we also want the same benefit, we will have to import cotton from America." Why was this fact hidden from the country till now?"

He said that the agreement would push millions towards unemployment and economic distress. He also criticised the government's handling of the negotiations, stating that a deal in the national interest should have safeguarded both cotton farmers and textile exporters.

"And what kind of policy is this? Is this really any kind of choice -- or is it a trap designed to push us into a "well in front, ditch behind" situation? If we import American cotton, our own farmers will be ruined. If we don't import it, our textile industry will lag behind and get destroyed. And now Bangladesh is also giving signals that it may reduce or even stop importing cotton from India," the post read.

"The textile industry and cotton farming are the backbone of livelihood in India. Crores of people's daily bread depend on these very sectors. Attacking these sectors means pushing millions of families into the pit of unemployment and economic crisis. A visionary government that thinks in the national interest would have negotiated a deal that protects and ensures the prosperity of both cotton farmers and textile exporters. But exactly the opposite has happened -- Narendra "Surrender" Modi and his ministers have made an agreement that is likely to inflict deep damage on both sectors," the post further read.

Details of the India-US Interim Agreement

The India-US Interim Agreement, announced last week, is intended as a framework for a reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade pact between the two countries. The agreement will involve the elimination or reduction of tariffs on US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

In return, the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on selected Indian goods, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, plastics, rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. Upon full implementation, US tariffs on items such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts will be removed. (ANI)