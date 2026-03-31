Rahul Gandhi criticized Uttarakhand's 'collapsed' law and order after retired Brigadier VK Joshi was killed by a stray bullet in Dehradun. The shooting stemmed from a road rage clash. Police have arrested 4 people and sealed the involved club.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday criticised the law and order situation in Uttarakhand, citing the recent killing of a retired army officer in Dehradun. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The brutal daylight murder of retired Brigadier VK Joshi during his morning walk in Dehradun clearly shows that Uttarakhand's law and order has completely collapsed. Those who dedicated their lives to defending the nation at the border are now unsafe even in their own cities - ordinary citizens and many communities are forced to live in fear."

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He further alleged that the situation has worsened under the current state government, stating, "In BJP rule, only criminals roam fearless and secure. Our Uttarakhand, once known for peace and security, has now shrunk into a shadow of violence, murder, and fear under the BJP's irresponsible leadership."

Police Report: Stray Bullet From Road Rage Kills Ex-Army Man

Earlier on Monday, Retired Army Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi died after a stray bullet, fired amid a road rage clash between two groups in the Rajpur area, hit him during a morning walk, according to the police.

Speaking with ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Pramendra Dobal, said that 4 people have been arrested in the incident, while three people from the other group are absconding. Additionally, both the vehicles involved in the incident have been taken into police custody.

Nightclub Dispute Led to Firing

The SSP further informed that the individuals involved in the firing had been at the "Gen Z" Club the previous night, where they got into a dispute with the club staff over a bill, in which one of the groups was beaten by the club members. In retaliation, when the club operators left after closing the premises this morning, the same youths followed them. The situation escalated in Johri village, where the argument between them led to firing.

The police have sealed the club located on Mussoorie Road and arrested the club owner. Police have also sent a recommendation to the District Magistrate for cancellation of its licence.

Strict Action Assured

The SSP has assured strict action against all the accused involved in the case. "All the accused, direct or indirect, will be subjected to action by the police. Police have filed a case in this case, and on the basis of a complaint filed by the kin of the deceased...", he said.