BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad blamed Rahul Gandhi's 'arrogance' and 'stubbornness' for the Monsoon Session washout. He said the session was sacrificed because the Opposition refused a debate on police action despite Amit Shah's willingness to respond.

Rahul Gandhi's Arrogance Sacrificed Session: BJP

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "arrogance, stubbornness and sense of entitlement" for the washout of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, alleging that the Opposition refused to allow the House to function despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's willingness to debate the issue of police action.

Addressing a press conference, Prasad said the entire session had been sacrificed because of what he described as Rahul Gandhi's "arrogance" and "total indiscipline". "The entire Monsoon Session of Parliament has been sacrificed at the altar of one leader's arrogance, lack of discipline, and stubbornness. I say this with full responsibility. The entire Monsoon Session of Parliament stood sacrificed at the altar of the arrogance, delinquency, sense of entitlement, and total indiscipline of the gentleman known as the Leader of the Opposition," Prasad said.

'Govt Was Ready for Debate'

Prasad said Shah had offered to participate in a debate on the police action and respond to all the arguments raised by the Opposition. "Yesterday, you saw that the Honorable Home Minister himself came before the media and said, 'I am ready to sit for 24 hours to listen to the entire debate and respond to all their arguments regarding the events involving the police. I will answer every single point.' Our Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju ji, raised this in the Business Advisory Committee and in the House, stating that we are ready for a debate. Even the Honorable Speaker said the debate should happen," he said.

Prasad Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Foolish' Remarks

Criticising Rahul Gandhi's remarks seeking Shah's resignation, Prasad questioned his understanding of the procedure governing police action. "But then came his [Rahul Gandhi's] two "foolish" comments, which I would like to quote: "If he ordered the firing, he should resign. If he didn't, then he is an incompetent and worthless minister, so he should still resign. Mr. Rahul Gandhi, do you not have even the basic understanding of governance? Does a Home Minister ever order firing? What does this even mean? There are norms for this; there is a protocol. The Magistrates and others there, or the Deputy Commissioner of Police--actions are taken after consulting them. Yet, you raised this issue," Prasad said.

Prasad further attacked Gandhi over his approach to parliamentary politics, saying the country's political system cannot function according to one individual's demands. "Rahul Gandhi, the country's politics will not run on your stubbornness. Mr. Rahul Gandhi, the politics and polity of the country and Parliament will not run under the pressure of your arrogance, sense of entitlement, and exceptionalism--thinking 'I will do anything in my own way; it's my way or the highway.' Democracy does not work like that. We strongly condemn this sequence of events over the last 10-12 days. Rahul Gandhi learns no lessons," he said.

BJP Questions Congress's Silence on Jharkhand

The BJP leader also raised the issue of alleged police action against students in Jharkhand and questioned the Congress leader's silence on the matter. "Rahul Gandhi ji, the Jharkhand government is standing on the shoulders of your party. There, students are being fired upon, they are troubled, being beaten, and tear gas shells are being fired--and you are silent. You just say 'I have said it,' but what action was taken? That is the question," Prasad said.

Prasad further said, "And again, I ask: Are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tearing apart the very traditions whose foundation was laid during their own family's time? We want to ask this... The sheer, conspicuous silence of all these pseudo-intellectuals from Bombay to Delhi regarding the events in Jharkhand and Punjab is telling," he said.

Prasad's remarks come after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, soon after the commencement of the final day of the Monsoon Session following the traditional playing of Vande Mataram. The adjournment came amid persistent Opposition protests and heavy sloganeering that disrupted the House. (ANI)