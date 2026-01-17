Rahul Gandhi remembered PhD scholar Rohith Vemula, stating his suicide exposed deep institutional caste discrimination. He questioned the right to dream for all and demanded the immediate implementation of the 'Rohith Vemula Act'.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday remembered Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, who died by suicide in 2017, alleging caste discrimination. He questioned whether everyone in the country truly had the right to dream, saying the incident continues to expose deep-rooted institutional caste discrimination.

Vemula, a PhD scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016. He was allegedly upset about disciplinary actions taken against him by the university.

'System Could Not Tolerate a Dalit Advancing Forward'

Gandhi said Rohit Vemula was a promising young scholar who aspired to study, write, and understand science, society, and humanity, but was systematically pushed to the margins because of his caste. He added that Rohit wanted to study and write. He wanted to understand science, society, and humanity, and make this nation better. But this system could not tolerate a Dalit advancing forward.

"Today marks 10 years since Rohit Vemula left us. But Rohit's question still beats in our chests today: In this country, does everyone have an equal right to dream?" Gandhi posted on 'X'.

"Rohit wanted to study, wanted to write. He wanted to understand science, society, and humanity, and make this nation better. But this system could not tolerate a Dalit advancing forward. Institutional casteism, social exclusion, daily humiliations, language that reminds you of your 'place', and inhuman treatment--this was the poison that pushed a promising young man to a point where his dignity was stripped away, and he was left utterly alone," he added.

Call for 'Rohith Vemula Act'

Gandhi alleged that institutional casteism, social exclusion, daily humiliation and inhuman treatment stripped Rohit Vemula of his dignity and left him isolated.

Calling for the immediate implementation of the Rohit Vemula Act, Gandhi said the proposed legislation is essential to criminalise caste discrimination in educational institutions and ensure strict action against those responsible.

"Rohit Vemula Act is not just a slogan--it's a necessity. So that caste discrimination in educational institutions becomes a crime, strict action is taken against the guilty, and no student is ever broken, silenced, or pushed out in the name of their caste. This fight isn't just in Parliament. It's a fight on campus, a fight of the youth, our fight. Dalit youth--raise your voices, build organisations, stand together. Demand: Implement the Rohit Vemula Act right now. We need anti-discrimination laws right now," he said.

Congress-Ruled States to Implement Law

Gandhi further said that Congress-ruled states Karnataka and Telangana are in the process of implementing the law at the earliest. "Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana are in the process of implementing this law as soon as possible. We want an India that is just, humane, and equal--where no Dalit student has to pay for their dreams with their life. Rohit, your fight is our responsibility," he added. (ANI)