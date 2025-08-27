Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised serious questions over alleged donations amounting to Rs 4,300 crore received by unnamed political parties in Gujarat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised serious questions over alleged donations amounting to Rs 4,300 crore received by unnamed political parties in Gujarat. Sharing the media Investigation report on X, the allegations cited the report, which claimed that ten unnamed political parties in Gujarat received donations worth Rs 4,300 crore but declared spending of only Rs 39 lakh.

<br>"There are some unnamed parties in Gujarat whose names no one has heard of - but they received donations worth ₹4,300 crores!" Rahul Gandhu said in his X post. "Where did these thousands of crores come from? Who is running them? And where did the money go? Will the Election Commission investigate - or will it ask for affidavits here too, like before? Or will it change the law itself, so that this data can also be hidden?" Gandhi asked, tagging his post with #VoteChori (Vote Theft).</p><h2><strong>Full form of NDA is 'Nahi Denge Adhikar: Tejashwi Yadav</strong></h2><p>Meanwhile, RJD leader <a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/tejashwi-yadav ">Tejashwi Yadav</a> on Wednesday took potshots at the ruling (National Democratic Alliance) in Bihar, terming it "Nahi Denge Adhikar", stating that the alliance will fail to secure a majority in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.<br>Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, “The full form of NDA is 'Nahi Denge Adhikar'... People are supporting us. The way 'vote chori' is occurring, the public is aware and will protect their votes. BJP-NDA will fail in the upcoming elections...” The ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra will be conducted in Gangwara Mahaveer Sthan, Darbhanga, to Sitamarhi via Muzaffarpur today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will also participate in the 'Voter Aadhikar Yatra'.</p><p>Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP <a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/priyanka-gandhi ">Priyanka Gandhi</a>, along with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, undertook their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Supaul.<br>Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of conspiring to steal votes across the country. The remarks came amid the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. In a post on X, Gandhi said that the ruling alliance in Bihar has been unable to address pressing issues, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis. “The BJP, which has lost the trust of the people, is hatching conspiracies to steal votes across the country. In Bihar, the BJP-JDU government, which has failed on every front, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis, wants to remain in power by stealing the votes of the people.”</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><h2><strong>'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar</strong></h2><p>The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.<br>Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.</p>