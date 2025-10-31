Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary. He praised Patel's role in weaving India into a single thread and laying a strong foundation for the nation's unity.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tributes to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and said he laid a strong foundation for the unity and integrity of the country. "On the birth anniversary of the country's first Home Minister, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, I pay my humble respects to him. By weaving India into a single thread, he laid a strong foundation for the unity and integrity of the nation - his indomitable courage, foresight, and ideals will forever guide us," Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposiiton in Lok Sabha, said in a post on X.

Remembering the 'Iron Man' on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. India observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and to honour his pivotal role in fostering national and political integration and unity in India.

Architect of Indian Integration

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, and played a crucial role in the national integration process following independence in 1947.

Tasked with unifying over 560 princely states, under the Indian Independence Act, rulers of the Princely States were given the option to decide whether they wanted to accede to India or Pakistan or neither. Sardar Patel employed a combination of diplomatic negotiations, persuasion, and, where necessary, firm administrative measures to prevent balkanisation.

Through the States Department he led, Sardar Patel successfully integrated these states by August 15, 1947, or shortly thereafter, ensuring the territorial integrity of modern India. He is recognised as the 'Iron Man' for his efforts and contributions to the nation.