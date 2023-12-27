Rahul Gandhi meets wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia in Haryana amid row over WFI suspension

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Virendra Akhara, Chhara village, Bahadurgarh, Haryana amid controversy around the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI). He met wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia. Chhara village is home to Punia.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Bajrang Puni and other wrestlers in Haryana in the wake of protest over the new chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Sports Ministry's subsequent suspension of the federation's newly-elected body.

Rahul Gandhi met the wrestlers in Chhara village. Deepak Punia, the Gold medallist in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and who belongs to the village, was also present. The meeting took place at Virendra Akhara, where both Deepak and Bajrang started their wrestling.

The meeting takes place in the midst of wrestlers protesting the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election results by returning their awards. Sanjay Singh, a former wrestling promoter and BJP MP's assistant Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was chosen to lead WFI.

According to Bajrang Punia, Rahul Gandhi visited to the Chhara arena to watch the wrestlers' daily workout regimen and even engaged in a wrestling match with him. "He arrived to observe a wrestler's day-to-day activities. He worked out and wrestled with me. Additionally, he recorded films on his trip to the arena," the wrestler stated.

At a press conference soon after the WFI election results, Malikkh said she had decided to quit wrestling to protest against the victory of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide. The activities of WFI have since been suspended by the centre over hasty announcement of the junior nationals.