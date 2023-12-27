Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rahul Gandhi meets wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia in Haryana amid row over WFI suspension

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Virendra Akhara, Chhara village, Bahadurgarh, Haryana amid controversy around the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI). He met wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia. Chhara village is home to Punia.

    Rahul Gandhi meets wrestlers including Bajrang Punia in Haryana amid row over WFI suspension gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Bajrang Puni and other wrestlers in Haryana in the wake of protest over the new chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Sports Ministry's subsequent suspension of the federation's newly-elected body.

    Rahul Gandhi met the wrestlers in Chhara village. Deepak Punia, the Gold medallist in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and who belongs to the village, was also present. The meeting took place at Virendra Akhara, where both Deepak and Bajrang started their wrestling.

    Also Read | Israel embassy blast: 2 suspects caught on CCTV, safety advisory issued

    The meeting takes place in the midst of wrestlers protesting the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election results by returning their awards. Sanjay Singh, a former wrestling promoter and BJP MP's assistant Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was chosen to lead WFI. 

    Also Read | Thick fog engulfs Delhi, visibility reduced; flights diverted, many trains delayed

    According to Bajrang Punia, Rahul Gandhi visited to the Chhara arena to watch the wrestlers' daily workout regimen and even engaged in a wrestling match with him. "He arrived to observe a wrestler's day-to-day activities. He worked out and wrestled with me. Additionally, he recorded films on his trip to the arena," the wrestler stated.

    At a press conference soon after the WFI election results, Malikkh said she had decided to quit wrestling to protest against the victory of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide. The activities of WFI have since been suspended by the centre over hasty announcement of the junior nationals. 

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Planning for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru? Here's what you need to know vkp

    Planning for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru? Here’s what you need to know

    Kerala: Left-backed SFI leader booked for placing shades over Mahatma Gandhi's statue (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Left-backed SFI leader booked for placing shades over Mahatma Gandhi’s statue (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah

    Israel embassy blast 2 suspects caught on CCTV revenge letter found advisory issued for Israelis in India gcw

    Israel embassy blast: 2 suspects caught on CCTV, safety advisory issued

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Planning for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru? Here's what you need to know vkp

    Planning for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru? Here’s what you need to know

    Kerala: Left-backed SFI leader booked for placing shades over Mahatma Gandhi's statue (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Left-backed SFI leader booked for placing shades over Mahatma Gandhi’s statue (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore RBA

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore

    Israel embassy blast 2 suspects caught on CCTV revenge letter found advisory issued for Israelis in India gcw

    Israel embassy blast: 2 suspects caught on CCTV, safety advisory issued

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon