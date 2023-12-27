Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thick fog engulfs Delhi, visibility reduced; flights diverted, many trains delayed

    A thick blanket of fog covered parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, leading to visibility dropping to almost zero. Several trains and flights have also hit a delay in their operations because of the fog blankets.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Dense fog engulfed the national capital on Wednesday, leaving the people to face nearly zero visibility. The fog blankets have also caused delays in the operations of several trains and aircraft. The weather office issued a red alert over "very dense fog" in the national capital as cold wave conditions continue. 

    At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, fog has caused delays for over thirty planes. There have been 21 delayed domestic flights and seven delayed foreign planes. Three domestic and four foreign flight arrivals have been disrupted.

    More than 25 trains approaching Delhi or passing through Delhi stations are running late due to the dense fog.

    Delhi (Palam) airport continued to report reduced visibility, which was reported at just 50 metres at 7 am on Wednesday. In a post on X, the Delhi airport also put out a fog alert for all the flyers and said, “While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

    "Dense to very dense fog conditions" were forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Other than Delhi, a number of northern Indian cities awoke to misty conditions that hindered vision. While Patiala, Lucknow and Prayagraj recorded very low visiblity of 25 metres, in Amritsar it dropped to 0 metres.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
