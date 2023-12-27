Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel embassy blast: 2 suspects caught on CCTV, safety advisory issued

    An explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi has prompted the Israeli National Security Council to issue an advisory for its citizens in India. A letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was seized from the spot threatening retaliation and revenge.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 9:07 AM IST

    An explosion reportedly took place behind the Israel embassy in central Delhi, swinging the intelligence agencies and Delhi police into action. According to reports cited by news agency ANI, police have identified two suspects following a review of the CCTV footage. Reports further state that officers are currently looking through CCTV footage to attempt to determine how the two suspects got there and what route they followed.

    “The forensic experts have examined the spot, lifted exhibits that may have evidentiary relevance and they have been sent for examination,” a Delhi Police statement read.

    Meanwhile, the Israeli National Security Council has sent an advisory for its residents living in India following the explosion that occurred on Tuesday close to the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. The explosion that happened on Tuesday night in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi happened close to the Israeli Embassy, but no one was hurt.

    "We can confirm that around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation," Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir was quoted by PTI as saying.

    The Israeli National Security Council stated that Israeli citizens have received warnings to attempt to stay away from busy areas (such as markets and malls) and locations known to serve both Israelis and Westerners. Additionally, they have been asked to remain extra vigilant in public areas (such as eateries, lodging facilities, bars, etc.).

    The guidelines also advise against publicly displaying Israeli symbols, staying away from unsafe large-scale gatherings, and posting trip schedules, photos, and visit information in real-time on social media.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
