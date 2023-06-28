Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi meets motorcycle mechanics, fixes bike in Delhi's Karol Bagh

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a bike repairing shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh market on Tuesday, continuing his public outreach initiative. He can also be seen repairing a bike and lending a hand to the mechanics in photographs shared by him.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Karol Bagh on Tuesday and interacted with them. The Congress leader didn't think twice to get his hands dirty while mending a bike as he sat on the ground next to mechanics at a shop. As he took up a screwdriver to mend the two-wheeler, he was observed conversing with the dealers and bike technicians.

    The former Lok Sabha member also spoke with vendors and employees at the Karol Bagh bicycle market. The Congress leader greeted the gathering that had assembled and shook hands with the people.
     

    Rahul Gandhi has been meeting people and listening to the voice of common citizens on a regular basis. During Ramadan, Gandhi went to the Bengali and Matia Mahal markets in old Delhi and treated himself to some of the local specialties. He spoke with candidates for the civil service two days later in the city's Mukherjee Nagar neighbourhood.

    From meeting with students at Delhi University and Mukherjee Nagar to riding a BMTC bus and a Blinkit bike in Bengaluru, he actively interacted with people from all walks of life, maintaining his practise of listening to people like he did during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
