Rahul Gandhi met former DSGMC chief H.S. Sarna, who raised issues of alleged corruption in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Gandhi was requested to raise the matter in Parliament and assured that justice would be ensured.

Rahul Gandhi Assures Action on DSGMC Corruption Allegations

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a courtesy meeting with former President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Patna Sahib Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, H.S. Sarna.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the meeting, concerns about irregularities and alleged corruption in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and its educational institutions were raised, and a request was made to table them in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi took cognisance of the matter and assured justice.

The Delhi Congress in a post on X informed of the meeting.

"Today, Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi ji met with former President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Patna Sahib Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Shri H.S. Sarna ji, for a courtesy meeting," the post read.

"During the meeting, a request was made to raise in Parliament the issues of irregularities and corruption currently taking place in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and its educational institutions. Shri Rahul Gandhi ji took the matter seriously and assured that justice and transparency would be ensured," the post added.

Delhi Congress-in-charge, Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress President, Devendra Yadav, were also present in the meeting.

"On this occasion, Delhi Congress In-charge Shri @qazinizamuddin and Delhi Congress President Shri @devendrayadvinc were also present, the post concluded.

Opposition to Strategise Amid Parliamentary Standoff

Meanwhile, a meeting of opposition parties has been called for this morning to discuss strategy for the parliamentary session amid repeated disruptions in the House, according to the sources.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 AM in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's room in the Parliament building.

This comes after a standoff between the centre and the opposition which centres on Rahul Gandhi's attempt to cite Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh, which BJP leaders said violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "scared" and avoiding Parliament, saying he does not want to face the truth on national security, as a major standoff erupted in the House over Gandhi's references to former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China border crisis.

PM Modi was expected to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha at 5 PM on Wednesday, but the House was adjourned till February 5, following repeated disruptions and uproar by Opposition members.