LoP Rahul Gandhi lauded gym trainer Deepak Kumar for his 'courage and patriotism' after meeting him. Kumar had defended a shopkeeper in Kotdwar from a mob, an act Gandhi hailed as standing firm against hate and defending the Constitution.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lauded his meeting with gym trainer Deepak Kumar on Wednesday, and praised him for his "courage and patriotism."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing a video of their meeting on X, Gandhi wrote, "The ideology of harmony and love resides in the hearts of millions of Indians, but there is also fear in their minds--Deepak has shown the path to all of them with his courage." He further stated, "Those who try to spread hate and intimidate society are, in truth, cowards--never fear them. Deepak has defended our tricolor and our Constitution. He stood firm against hate, protected the weak-- There is no greater patriotism than this." करोड़ों भारतीयों के दिलों में सद्भाव और मोहब्बत की विचारधारा है, मगर मन में भय भी है - दीपक ने उन सभी को अपने साहस से राह दिखाई है। जो लोग नफ़रत फैलाकर समाज को डराने की कोशिश करते हैं, वो दरअसल कायर होते हैं - उनसे कभी भी डरो मत। दीपक ने हमारे तिरंगे और संविधान की रक्षा की है।… pic.twitter.com/lk3IMlk8x8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 25, 2026

The Kotdwar Incident

Earlier on Monday, LoP Rahul Gandhi met with gym trainer Deepak, who was in the news for coming to the defence of Ahmed's Baba School Dress & Matching Centre in Kotdwar last month. The incident occurred on January 26, when a group of people demanded that the shopkeeper change the name of his shop. A dispute arose when he refused to comply with their demand.

Police Register FIRs, Urge for Peace

A gym trainer, Deepak Kumar, reportedly confronted the mob, after which protests broke out on January 31. Police had registered FIRs based on video footage and urged people not to sensationalise the incident on social media.

Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar said that police have registered cases based on complaints by both parties. He told ANI that on January 31, the protestors approached Deepak Kumar and blocked the road.SSP Panwar said, "On January 26, a dispute arose between two parties over a disagreement about changing the name of a shop. We received complaints from both sides, and we registered FIRs. On January 31, some outsiders came to Deepak's place and blocked the road. The police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case against them. I urge and appeal to everyone not to disrupt the peace or disturb communal harmony. We will take strict legal action against anyone found guilty."

'Fight was started by other side': Deepak Kumar

Meanwhile, Gym Trainer Deepak Kumar said the issue escalated into communal tensions after a group of boys misbehaved toward the shopkeeper. Deepak questioned the case filed against him, claiming that the other party started the dispute.

Deepak Kumar told ANI, "My friends and I were celebrating Republic Day when we went to one of our friends' shops. Some boys came to the shop and started misbehaving with the shopkeeper over the shop's name. I asked them to stop misbehaving, but they replied that in their religion, the word 'Baba' is only used for Sidhbali Baba, and for no one else, and that the shopkeeper would have to change the shop's name. The shopkeeper refused, and the argument escalated into a communal issue."

"The boys were from the Bajrang Dal, and the shop belonged to a Muslim. So I said, 'My name is Mohammed Deepak, what's it to you?' I don't understand why a case was filed against me when the entire fight was started by the other side. We don't support any political party, but rather an ideology. Hanuman is an ideal for every gym member because he inspires hard work," the gym trainer added. (ANI)