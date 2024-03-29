Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, top INDIA leaders to lead rally on March 31 to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

    Top leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold a rally in Delhi on Sunday to show their support for arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray will attend the rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, March 31.
     

    The Opposition's INDIA bloc received permission from the Election Commission and police to organise a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.

    Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Champai Soren, G Devaraja, and Kalpana Soren among others will attend a 'Maharally' to be held by AAP at the Ramleela ground on March 31. 

    In its permission notice, the Delhi Police said that the programme will take place from 9.30am to 2pm on Sunday. 

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal has been remanded in the Enforcement Directorate's custody till April 1 by a local court. Several Opposition leaders have been protesting against his arrest. They also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, of “misusing" central probe agencies ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

    A video message was released on Friday by Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of the chief minister, to introduce the 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad' WhatsApp campaign. "We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number. You can also send whatever message you want," Sunita Kejriwal said

    "Kejriwal is a real patriot who has made his case in court. There is patriotism in his blood. "Arvind has taken on the strongest forces in the nation; will you not stand by your brother in this battle?" she said.

