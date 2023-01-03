'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

Rahul Gandhi was constantly seen wearing white T-shirts even in Delhi winter during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also found media and politicians alike wondering why he does not feel cold.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (January 3) said that her brother Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold as he is wearing the shield of truth. She also called her brother a "warrior" and said he is not afraid of the might of the government which spent thousands of crores to destroy his image.

Welcoming Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Loni border as it entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, Priyanka Vadra said big industrialists like Adani and Ambani may have bought many a politician, PSUs and the media, but "they have not been, and will never be, able to buy my brother."

"People say Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold even in winter, this is because he is wearing the shield of truth," the Congress leader said.

Priyanka said she was proud of welcoming the yatra, which entered UP traversing 3,000 kms from Kanyakumari.

"Look at my elder brother, I take the maximum pride in you. Because the establishment put all its pressure. The government spent thousands of crores to destroy his image. But, he did not deter from the path of truth. Agencies were deployed but he did not feel afraid, as he is a warrior," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Adani ji, Ambani ji brought big politicians, bought all PSUs, the media, but they could not buy my brother and will never be able to do so. I am proud of him and of everyone else," she also said.

The AICC general secretary also said that Rahul Gandhi has opened "the shop" to spread love in the "market of hatred" and was marching to unite the people.