Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    Rahul Gandhi was constantly seen wearing white T-shirts even in Delhi winter during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also found media and politicians alike wondering why he does not feel cold.

    Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (January 3) said that her brother Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold as he is wearing the shield of truth. She also called her brother a "warrior" and said he is not afraid of the might of the government which spent thousands of crores to destroy his image.

    Welcoming Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Loni border as it entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, Priyanka Vadra said big industrialists like Adani and Ambani may have bought many a politician, PSUs and the media, but "they have not been, and will never be, able to buy my brother."

    Also read: 'Used to confuse BRO for bro': Rajnath Singh's wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh

    "People say Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold even in winter, this is because he is wearing the shield of truth," the Congress leader said.

    Rahul Gandhi was constantly seen wearing white T-shirts even in Delhi winter during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also found media and politicians alike wondering why he does not feel cold.

    Priyanka said she was proud of welcoming the yatra, which entered UP traversing 3,000 kms from Kanyakumari.

    "Look at my elder brother, I take the maximum pride in you. Because the establishment put all its pressure. The government spent thousands of crores to destroy his image. But, he did not deter from the path of truth. Agencies were deployed but he did not feel afraid, as he is a warrior," Priyanka Gandhi said.

    Also read: Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths

    "Adani ji, Ambani ji brought big politicians, bought all PSUs, the media, but they could not buy my brother and will never be able to do so. I am proud of him and of everyone else," she also said.

    The AICC general secretary also said that Rahul Gandhi has opened "the shop" to spread love in the "market of hatred" and was marching to unite the people.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad - adt

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

    Used to confuse BRO for bro Rajnath Singhs wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    'Used to confuse BRO for bro': Rajnath Singh's wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths AJR

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation - adt

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Recent Stories

    Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP RBA

    'Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP

    Nysa Devgn ups hotness quotient in a black dress with plunging neckline while partying in Dubai with friends

    Nysa Devgn ups hotness quotient in black dress with plunging neckline while partying in Dubai with friends

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad - adt

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

    AirPods Lite Apple reportedly working to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds gcw

    Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

    football When Cristiano Ronaldo could debut for Al-Nassr: Date, time, where to watch in India live streaming details and more snt

    When Ronaldo could debut for Al-Nassr: Date, time, where to watch in India and more

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon