Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths

    The Principal Secretary highlighted the Kandukuru incident that occurred on December 28 and noted that "holding of meetings on public roads and road margins is leading to deaths and creating traffic obstructions."

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh government late on Monday (January 2) evening prohibited public meetings and rallies from being held on roads, including national highways, citing public safety.

    The order comes in the wake of a stampede at a rally held by the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at Kandukuru last week in which eight persons were killed. The prohibitory order was issued late on Monday night under the provisions of the Police Act, 1861.

    Also read: West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation

    In its order, the government noted that "the right to conduct a public meeting on public roads and streets is a subject matter of regulation as Section 30 of the Police Act, 1861 itself mandates."

    In the government order, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta asked the respective district administration and police machinery to identify "designated places away from public roads for conduct of public meetings, which do not hamper the flow of traffic, public movement, emergency services, movement of essential commodities, etc."

    "The authorities should avoid permitting meetings of public roads. Only in rare and exceptional circumstances permission for public meetings may be considered, with reasons recorded in writing," the Principal Secretary said.

    Also read: 'Efforts fruitful when taken from lab to land': PM Modi at 108th Indian Science Congress

    The Principal Secretary highlighted the Kandukuru incident that occurred on December 28 and noted that "holding of meetings on public roads and road margins is leading to deaths and creating traffic obstructions."

    Police take a long time to control the situation, he added. The opposition parties have decried the government's decision and called the GO "atrocious".

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation - adt

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Efforts fruitful when taken from lab to land PM Modi at 108th Indian Science Congress AJR

    'Efforts fruitful when taken from lab to land': PM Modi at 108th Indian Science Congress

    Kanjhawala accident Meet IPS officer Shalini Singh Delhi top cop who is handling the case gcw

    Kanjhawala accident: Meet IPS officer Shalini Singh, who is handling the case

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Delhi; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to walk entire 120-km stretch in UP - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Delhi; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to walk entire 120-km stretch in UP

    Recent Stories

    5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk takeover gcw

    5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Here is why Jurgen Klopp has accused Brentford of stretching the rules post Liverpool loss-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Here's why Klopp has accused Brentford of 'stretching the rules' post Liverpool loss

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation - adt

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Efforts fruitful when taken from lab to land PM Modi at 108th Indian Science Congress AJR

    'Efforts fruitful when taken from lab to land': PM Modi at 108th Indian Science Congress

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon