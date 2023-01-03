Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Used to confuse BRO for bro': Rajnath Singh's wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh

    Rajnath Singh's visit comes a month after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal. He did not visit any forward areas but the 100-metre bridge over the river Siyom is a key link for the military.

    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    Amid the border tension between India and China, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (January 3) reached Boleng in Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated the strategically-important Siyom bridge

    The Union minister had some brotherly love for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as he inaugurated some strategically important connectivity projects in the border state.

    Addressing the gathering in Siang district, Singh said, "When I used to see the short form 'BRO' on signboards, in my childhood, I used to think it's 'bro', which our younger generation uses for 'brother'."

    "After seeing their work now, I believe they are indeed brothers of our armed forces and the people. I can say that I was not wrong to read BRO as 'bro'," he added.

    Rajnath Singh's visit comes a month after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal. He did not visit any forward areas but the 100-metre bridge over the river Siyom is a key link for the military as it can help move troops to the border more quickly.

    Singh also said India never encourages war, and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours. "However, the Indian Army has the capability to face any challenge along the border, and is ready to deal with any situation," he said.

    "India is a country which never encourages war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours.. This is our philosophy inherited from Lord Rama and from the teachings of Lord Buddha. The country has every capability to face any kind of situation if provoked," he added.

