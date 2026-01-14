BJP's Guru Prakash attacked Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'textbook example of separatism.' He accused the Congress leader of spreading casteism in Bihar and engaging in negative politics over Tamil identity for electoral gains across states.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi as 'Textbook Example of Separatism'

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that "Rahul is a perfect textbook example and a case study of separatism in Indian politics".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Guru Prakash accused the Congress and the opposition leadership of repeatedly indulging in regionalism, casteism and linguistic chauvinism for political gains, which he said posed a threat to national unity, peace and stability.

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's political approach varied from state to state, depending on what he believed would yield electoral benefits. "Rahul Gandhi's track record is such that when he goes to Bihar, he tries to spread frenzy in the name of caste, and when he goes to Tamil Nadu, he engages in negative politics in the name of Tamil identity," Guru Prakash said.

He went on to assert, "Rahul Gandhi is a perfect textbook example and a case study of separatism in Indian politics. He needs to refrain from using such language."

BJP Defends PM Modi's Commitment to Tamil Heritage

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on the BJP's commitment to Tamil issues, Guru Prakash said, "Will Rahul Gandhi give us a certificate? You are not any certifying authority to issue a certificate to us on our commitment to Tamil issues, the eternal Tamil civilisational heritage."

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, you have absolutely no right to claim that we suppress the Tamil voice," he said, adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had consistently upheld and promoted Tamil culture, language and identity as an integral part of India's civilisational ethos.

"You are talking about politics. History bears witness that in the last 11 years, the sensitivity shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the Tamil language, Tamil culture and Tamil civilisational heritage is unprecedented," the BJP spokesperson said.

He added that the BJP-led government had consistently demonstrated respect for Tamil identity, not just within India but also on global platforms. "For the first time in our history, such sensitivity towards the Tamil language, Tamil respect and Tamil identity has been shown not only within the borders of India but also on world platforms, be it the United Nations or the G20," Guru Prakash said.

He stressed that on every major global forum, Tamil heritage had been presented with equal importance and dignity. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's outreach to linguistic diversity, Guru Prakash pointed out that the Prime Minister has repeatedly emphasised the importance of learning and respecting regional languages. "In Mann ki Baat, which is heard by crores of people, PM Modi emphasises that we need to learn the Tamil language. 'One India, Great India' is not just a slogan, it is a commitment," he said.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi again, the BJP leader added, "Today I am giving examples that Rahul Gandhi and all the leaders of the Opposition should remember, who time and again try to infiltrate such regionalism, casteism, linguistic chauvinism and all such tendencies, and constantly try to create obstacles in our peace and stability."

Row Erupts Over Rahul's 'Jana Nayagan' Tweet

His remarks come after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came out in support of the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan and attacked the Centre after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) put the film's certification on hold, calling it an attack on Tamil culture. He said PM Modi would not succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "The I&B Ministry's attempt to block 'Jana Nayagan' is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people."

This comes in the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be held in 2026. The politics in the state have heated up amid a triangular contest between the ruling DMK-Congress alliance, the BJP-AIADMK-led alliance and the debutant actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Khazhagam (TVK). (ANI)