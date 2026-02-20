Rahul Gandhi arrived in Lucknow to appear before a Sultanpur court in a 2018 defamation case concerning remarks about Amit Shah. Congress leaders accompanying him alleged that the BJP has been filing false cases against him across the country.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow Airport on Friday to appear before a court in Sultanpur in connection with a 2018 defamation case filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, He is accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai.

Congress Alleges 'Fabricated' Case, Rallies Behind Gandhi

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Tiwari alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been filing false and fabricated cases against Gandhi across the country, including the one in Sultanpur. He said the Congress party has faith in the judiciary and is confident of getting justice. "The BJP is continuously filing false and fabricated cases against him (Rahul Gandhi) across the entire country. Similarly, a case has been filed in Sultanpur. We have faith in the judiciary; we will get justice. He (Rahul Gandhi) is coming today to appear in that very matter," said Tiwari.

Mishra said that all the party workers are standing behind the Congress MP. "Rahul Gandhi will today attend the hearing in Sultanpur for the case currently underway in the court there. All workers are with him," Aradhana Mishra told ANI.

Meanwhile, Ajay Rai informed Gandhi has a scheduled programme in Sultanpur and will personally appear before the court in the matter. "Rahul Gandhi has a program in Sultanpur, that is why he has to go there, he has to appear in the court there personally, for that he is coming," said Ajay Rai.

About the 2018 Defamation Case

The case was filed in the District and Sessions Court of MP-MLA Court Sultanpur on August 4, 2018. Rahul Gandhi allegedly made the remarks during an election rallly in Bengaluru in the run-up to the Karnataka elections. (ANI)