Dehradun DM Savin Bansal reviewed the district's LPG supply, mandating OTP-based delivery for domestic users and prioritizing them. A control room is active, and strict action, including raids, will be taken against irregularities and illegal use.

DM Reviews LPG Supply, Issues Key Directives

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal held a meeting at Rishiparna Auditorium in the Collectorate on Thursday to review the availability and distribution system of LPG gas in the district. The meeting was attended by officials from oil companies and operators of gas agencies.

During the meeting, the status of domestic and commercial gas supply in the district was reviewed, and necessary directions were issued to ensure a smooth distribution system. The District Supply Officer has been directed to sit for one hour every day in the Disaster Control Room along with representatives of oil companies to review distribution and stock backlog information and resolve complaints related to LPG supply.

The District Magistrate instructed that, in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India, first priority in LPG distribution should be given to domestic consumers so that the general public does not face any inconvenience. He also directed that home delivery of domestic LPG cylinders should be ensured through an OTP-based system to maintain transparency and effectively control irregularities. Additionally, if there are disruptions in online booking software, gas agencies must provide their contact numbers and ensure manual booking at the agency level.

Agency operators informed that once a booking is made, the next booking can be placed only after 25 days. The District Magistrate directed company officials to inform consumers about this rule through bulk SMS messages and by displaying awareness flex boards at agency offices.

Crackdown on Irregularities and Misuse

On the instructions of the District Magistrate, a control room has been established in the Disaster Control Room to ensure the quick resolution of any issues, information, or complaints related to natural gas or LPG cylinders in the district. The control room is actively functioning to assist citizens and handle any emergency situations. Residents facing any issues related to LPG or natural gas can contact the control room, and necessary action will be taken immediately by the concerned departments.

The District Magistrate appealed to citizens not to pay attention to rumours or panic unnecessarily. He assured the public that there is adequate availability of fuel and urged people to use fuel responsibly.

The district administration is continuously monitoring the situation, and all 72 gas agency warehouses are now under the administration's radar. He also directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates to conduct random inspections of gas agencies in coordination with police officers in their respective areas, checking stock, distribution, and backlog. Strict action, including sealing of gas agencies, will be taken if irregularities in distribution, illegal storage, involvement of outsiders, or illegal refilling activities are found.

The District Magistrate further instructed Sub-Divisional Magistrates to hold meetings with hotels and commercial establishments in their areas. If domestic LPG cylinders are found to be used for commercial purposes, the cylinders will be seized, and strict action will be taken against the violators. He also directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates and the District Supply Officer to conduct regular raids to prevent the commercial use of domestic LPG cylinders. If such misuse is detected, the cylinders will be seized, and strict action will be taken under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Priority for Essential Services

It was also decided during the meeting that in the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders, hospitals and hostels should be given priority so that essential services are not disrupted. Gas supply companies were instructed to ensure the timely supply of LPG to agencies in the district according to demand to keep the distribution system functioning smoothly.

Officials informed that a total of 72 gas agencies are currently operating in the district, supplying LPG to approximately 7.81 lakh domestic consumers and 19,624 commercial consumers. LPG supply in the district is provided by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited from Bhagwanpur, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited from Landhaura, and Indian Oil Corporation from Badrabad and Loni (Ghaziabad).

Statewide Inspection Drive Underway

Meanwhile, to ensure the smooth availability and distribution of LPG and fuel across the state, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs is conducting an extensive inspection drive throughout the state. As part of this initiative, departmental officials carried out inspections and enforcement actions in various districts from March 10 to March 12, 2026.

Enforcement Actions and Seizures

The Commissioner of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs informed that during these three days, a total of 280 inspections were conducted across different districts of the state. During the checking process, raids were carried out at 58 locations, and four FIRs have been registered.

He further stated that 74 gas cylinders were seized in cases related to illegal storage and misuse during the drive. In addition, one weighing scale and two refilling kits were also confiscated. The department also imposed a fine of ₹4,600 for various irregularities detected during the inspections.

The Commissioner clarified that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the availability of LPG and fuel to consumers at fair prices, and any kind of black marketing, hoarding, or illegal refilling will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict legal action will be taken against those found involved in such activities.

He also appealed to the public that if they come across any irregularities, black marketing, or illegal refilling related to LPG or fuel, they should immediately inform the concerned authorities so that prompt action can be taken.

The Commissioner added that the department will continue to carry out such intensive inspection drives in the future as well to safeguard consumer interests. (ANI)