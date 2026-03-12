Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel distributed 40 electric cars to state ITIs to boost EV technology training for over 8,000 students. He also launched 56 mobile medical units to provide doorstep healthcare to construction workers and labourers.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday distributed 40 electric cars to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state in Gandhinagar to facilitate practical training in electric vehicle technology for trainees in the Motor Mechanic trade.

During the event, the Chief Minister also inaugurated 50 Dhanvantari Arogya Rath and six Mobile Medical Vans to provide doorstep primary healthcare services to construction workers and labourers.

Boosting EV Skill Development

More than 8,000 young trainees enrolled in the Motor Mechanic trade at the State's Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will now be able to receive training in emerging technologies related to electric vehicles.

To support this initiative, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed about 40 electric cars to ITIs across various districts in Gandhinagar in the presence of Labour, Skill Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department has undertaken initiatives to equip Government Industrial Training Institutes with modern technologies, in view of the rapid growth of electric vehicles and the vast employment opportunities emerging in this sector.

In the automobile industry, the demand for experts in the electric vehicle sector is also increasing, particularly in areas such as battery technology, electric powertrain and embedded software.

In this context, the state government aims to provide industry with skilled manpower by making 40 electric cars available to ITIs under automobile sector trades based on the prescribed curriculum, thereby enabling trainees to receive training related to the latest technologies.

These 40 electric cars will be useful in providing practical training based on modern technologies so that trainees studying in government Industrial Training Institutes can become proficient in practical training related to electric vehicles and allied trades and develop self-reliance.

Enhancing Healthcare for Labourers

Along with these 40 EV cars, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also inaugurated 50 Dhanvantari Arogya Rath and 6 Mobile Medical Vans.

Services Offered by Health Vans

To ensure that construction workers, labourers of organisations and their family members receive primary medical treatment at their doorstep, preventing serious illnesses and maintaining their health, these Dhanvantari Arogya Rath provide treatment for common ailments such as fever, diarrhoea, vomiting and skin diseases, as well as first aid for minor injuries.

They also facilitate laboratory tests such as urine, blood, blood sugar and malaria tests.

In addition, various diagnostic services are provided on-site, including primary healthcare services for children and pregnant women during pregnancy, along with free medicines as required.

Expanding the Mobile Medical Fleet

Through the Gujarat Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, 154 Dhanvantari Health Rath are currently operational across all districts of the state, while the Gujarat Labour Welfare Board operates 25 Mobile Medical Vans.

Now, with the addition of 50 newly inaugurated Dhanvantari Arogya Rath and six Mobile Medical Vans, a total of 206 Dhanvantari Arogya Rath and 31 Mobile Medical Vans have been made operational across 34 districts of the state to ensure the health security of workers.

The event was attended by the Secretary of the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, Lochan Sehra, Director of Employment and Training Nitin Sangwan, Labour Commissioner Lakhani and other senior officials. (ANI)