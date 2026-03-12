Mumbai's Bombay Stock Exchange, Vidhan Bhavan, and High Court received bomb threat emails, which authorities have called 'bogus'. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde confirmed the threats were a hoax and that police operations are underway smoothly.

Maharashtra received bomb threat emails targeting the Bombay Stock Exchange, Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, and Bombay High Court on Thursday.

Authorities Call Threats 'Bogus'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the threats were bogus, calling the Vidhan Bhavan safe and added that operations to tackle the issue are underway smoothly. "It was bogus. The police have investigated it. Vidhan Bhavan is completely safe, and its operations are running smoothly," Shinde told reporters.

State Home Minister Yogesh Kadam added that, based on preliminary findings, the threats appear to be hoax emails. He confirmed that further investigation is ongoing. "According to preliminary information, this may be a hoax email. We are taking all measures at the places mentioned in the mail," said Yogesh Kadam.

Police Response and Security Measures

Panic was created after a bomb threat via email was received at three locations in Mumbai, leading to searches and evacuations. Police, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, are present on the scene, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Mumbai police, threat mails have been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning. "Adequate security measures have been taken and are in place. Necessary legal action is being taken at the respective police stations," Mumbai Police said.

More details are awaited in this case.

Recent Similar Incident

Earlier on March 8, A hospital in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email, claiming that an "LED blast" would be carried out on the premises. The email sparked significant panic among patients and staff. In response, the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough inspection of the hospital. (ANI)