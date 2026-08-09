Rahul Gandhi greeted the Indian Youth Congress on its Foundation Day, stating that India's youth is its greatest strength. He lauded the IYC's legacy of providing a platform for young Indians to voice their concerns and fight for their rights.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members on the organisation's Foundation Day. He said India's greatest strength is its youth and highlighted the IYC's legacy of providing young Indians a platform to raise their voices and concerns and fight for their rights, dreams and aspirations.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Greetings to all Indian Youth Congress members on IYC's Foundation Day! India's greatest strength is its youth, and IYC has a proud legacy of giving young Indians a platform - amplifying their voices, raising their concerns, and fighting for their rights, dreams and aspirations." Greetings to all Indian Youth Congress members on IYC's Foundation Day! India's greatest strength is its youth, and IYC has a proud legacy of giving young Indians a platform - amplifying their voices, raising their concerns, and fighting for their rights, dreams and aspirations.… pic.twitter.com/dtgUkQEIKW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 9, 2026 "Today, when our youth are fighting against a system that is rigged against them, IYC is standing with them every step of the way," the post read.

About the Indian Youth Congress

The Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Indian National Congress, was founded on August 9, 1960. The party used to be part of the Congress party itself; afterwards, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi established it as a frontal organisation. Currently, the organisation has over two crore registered members.

Key Initiatives

The organisation has launched several initiatives, including the 'Shakti Super She' campaign, which aims to build and strengthen nationwide association and engagement of women with the Congress party. Other events include the Bharat Jodo leadership program, Pehla vote, Indira fellowship, and raising voice for Youth rights.

Currently, Uday Bhanu Chib and Krishna Allavaru serve as the organisation's President and Joint Secretary, respectively.

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Unemployment in Prayagraj

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Rahul Gandhi held the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. During the programme, Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the central government over the issue of unemployment and claimed that only a small proportion of young people are able to secure permanent employment. (ANI)