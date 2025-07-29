Rajnath Singh had urged members to pound the desks in appreciation of the armed forces' valour. However, Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders were seen sitting quietly, not participating in the gesture.

As the Lok Sabha began its special debate on 'Operation Sindoor' on Monday during the ongoing Monsoon Session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged all Members of Parliament to rise and applaud the bravery of the Indian armed forces. The military operation, launched on 7 May, was India’s direct response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

However, what grabbed attention is a short video clip from the Lok Sabha proceedings that has also sparked outrage online. The purported clip appears to show Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remaining seated and unresponsive while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on MPs to applaud the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor.

Rajnath Singh had urged members to pound the desks in appreciation of the armed forces' valour. However, Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders were seen sitting quietly, not participating in the gesture. The 6-second clip and a still image showed Rahul Gandhi sitting with his arms spread on the bench.

However, the authenticity of the video remains unverified, as its brevity makes it difficult to fully assess the context.

(Asianet News Doesn't Vouch For Authenticity Of This Clip)

Operation Sindoor Debate: Rajnath Singh Criticises Opposition's Line Of Questioning

Rajnath Singh sharply criticised the Opposition's line of questioning regarding the operation, particularly concerns about whether the Indian Air Force had suffered any aircraft losses. “There were no losses to our Air Force,” Singh clarified, adding that the nature of these questions did not align with the sentiments of the nation.

He further noted that while the Opposition was quick to question potential Indian losses, they never once asked how many enemy aircraft had been shot down.