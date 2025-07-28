Rajnath Singh emphasised that India paused its action against Pakistan because the predecided political and military objectives were achieved. The reports that operation was paused under any pressure is completely baseless and absolutely wrong.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday initiated the long-awaited discussion on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the lower house of Parliament. Labelling the military operation that was launched by the Indian armed forces as "historic", Singh paid tributes to the soldiers who always remain ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation.

Singh also emphasised that India paused its action against Pakistan because the predecided political and military objectives were achieved. He added that the reports that operation was paused under any pressure is completely baseless and absolutely wrong.

“... India paused its action because the predecided political and military objectives were achieved. Saying that this operation was paused under any pressure is baseless and absolutely wrong…,” Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh lauds Indian Armed Forces

"The Parliament is ready to discuss Operation Sindoor. First of all, I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of the Parliament towards brave jawans who have sacrificed for the country whenever required," Singh said in his address to Lok Sabha.

He emphasised that Operation Sindoor was a "decisive and effective demonstration" of India's policy against terrorism.

"On May 6 and 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, which remains historic. Operation Sindoor was not merely a military operation but a decisive and effective demonstration of our policy against terrorism. It also reflected commitment to India's sovereignty, its identity, and our responsibility towards the citizens of the country," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister informed the Lok Sabha about the "in-depth study" conducted by the armed forces prior to launching Operation Sindoor. He said that India chose to inflict maximum damage to terrorists while ensuring that civilians remained unharmed.

"Before carrying out Operation Sindoor, our armed forces conducted an in-depth study of every aspect. We had several options. But we chose the one that would inflict maximum damage on the terrorists and their hideouts, while causing no harm to Pakistani civilians. Soon after the Pahalgam attack, our Armed Forces took action and hit with precision the nine terrorist infra sites in which more than 100 terrorists, their trainers and handlers were targeted," Singh said.

"The well-coordinated strikes carried out by our Armed Forces hit nine terrorist infrastructure targets with precision. In this military operation, it is estimated that over a hundred terrorists, their trainers, handlers, and associates were killed. Most of these were linked to terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen," he added. "The entire operation was concluded within 22 minutes," Singh said.

Prior to Singh's address, Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice till 2 pm amid the ruckus, with Opposition MPs entering the Well of the Lower House.