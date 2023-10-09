Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for neglecting OBCs, CWC calls for nationwide caste census

    Addressing a press conference after the CWC meeting, Rahul Gandhi stated that the Congress would exert pressure on the BJP to conduct a caste census because it was the demand of the nation.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (October 9) criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not working for the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and diverting their attention from key issues. Gandhi also claimed that the Prime Minister was incapable of conducting a caste census, highlighting disparities in OBC representation in BJP-led state governments.

    The Wayanad MP's comments came following a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where the party passed a resolution demanding a nationwide caste census.

    Addressing a press conference after the CWC meeting, Rahul Gandhi stated that the Congress would exert pressure on the BJP to conduct a caste census because it was the demand of the nation. He also mentioned that the Congress-led state governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka had decided to conduct a caste census.

    Gandhi emphasized that the caste census was aimed at addressing poverty and was not about caste or religion. He stated that there were two distinct Indians and that the Congress would continue its efforts beyond the caste census, including conducting an economic survey.

    Earlier today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states, including Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The elections will be held on different days beginning November 7, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
