A massive fire struck Pune's Timber Market early Wednesday, requiring 27 fire tenders and 150 personnel to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported. Separately, a chemical explosion at a Kalamboli warehouse left one firefighter injured.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Pune Timber Market; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at around 2:05 AM on Wednesday at shops dealing in wooden materials near Jai Vallabh School in Pune’s Timber Market. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. A total of 27 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. These included 24 from the Pune Fire Brigade, one from Pune Cantonment and two from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Around 150 personnel were also involved in the firefighting operation.

The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours of firefighting from all four sides to prevent it from spreading to nearby residential areas. Cooling operations are currently underway, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Earlier, one firefighter was injured on Sunday after trying to douse a fire which erupted at a garage-cum-warehouse in the Kalamboli steel market, triggering a massive blast. Deputy Fire Officer Manish Brahmankar said that the incident occurred on Saturday night at around 10:30 PM. He noted that the control room received an alert reporting that a shop had caught fire. A fire crew was immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency responders found that the blaze had originated inside a combination garage and godown (godown). "Around 10:30 PM, our control room received a call reporting that a shop had caught fire. We immediately dispatched a fire crew to the scene. Upon arrival, we discovered that the fire was not in a shop, but rather in a garage and a godown," he said.

The Deputy Fire Officer added that an explosion occurred, caused by several drums containing a chemical stored inside the warehouse. "We had no information regarding what chemicals were stored inside. Suddenly, a massive explosion occurred; we later identified the cause as several drums of thinner that were kept inside," he said. A firefighter was also injured while trying to tame the blaze, sustaining 5-6 per cent burn injuries. The official is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The owner of the warehouse is currently missing. Officials have yet to identify the cause of the fire. "One of our firefighters was injured in the blast, sustaining 5-6 per cent burn injuries, and has been hospitalised. The owner of the premises is currently missing, and a report has been filed at the police station. Preliminary inspection has not yet revealed the cause of the fire," he said. Further details are awaited.