BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Rahul Gandhi, calling him a leader of anti-India propaganda after Gandhi described the nation as facing an economic disaster during his academic engagement at Columbia University in New York.

BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks at Columbia University

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a blistering attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, labelling him as the 'Leader of anti-India propaganda', following his remarks at Columbia University, alleging a looming economic crisis in India.

In a post on X, Bhandari stated that Gandhi's hate for the country makes him speak ill of it, further pointing to India as the world's fastest-growing economy. "Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of Anti-India Propaganda! Rahul Gandhi insults India at Columbia University! Rahul Gandhi calls India 'Economic Disaster' & speaks against Indian Democracy! This is when there is global consensus on India being the fastest-growing economy & the world respecting Indian democracy! Do not forget, just a few days back at 'Bharat Summit' in Hyderabad, he made foreigners berate India's democracy! Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad!" he said.