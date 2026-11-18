A major fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area early Wednesday. Nine fire tenders were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was classified as Category-4. No casualties have been reported by officials so far.

Nine Fire Tenders Battle Major Fire at Delhi Mundka Scrap Warehouse

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area early Wednesday morning, prompting the deployment of nine fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, officials said.

According to fire officials, a call regarding the fire was received at around 5:12 AM near Metro Pillar No. 578, following which five fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot to tackle the blaze. As firefighters reached the location and assessed the intensity of the fire, the incident was categorised as a Major Category-4 (MCD-4) fire at around 5:47 AM. Following the declaration of the MCD-4 category, the firefighting operation was scaled up, with the number of fire tenders deployed at the site increased from five to nine. Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further within the industrial area. The operation is underway as emergency personnel continue their efforts to bring the situation under control. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the warehouse and the material stored there are awaited. Earlier on November 15, an under-construction building collapsed in the Paharganj area of the national capital, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire department received a call regarding the collapse of the under-construction structure in Paharganj, following which three fire tenders reached the spot. (ANI)