Rahul Gandhi Calls Death 'Murder,' Blames 'Greed and Negligence'

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the death of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who died after his motorcycle fell into an uncovered pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri, calling it a symptom of widespread "greed and negligence." In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that 'this is not an accident, it is murder'. https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2019753488318972140?s=20

"The epidemic of greed and negligence plaguing Hindustan has claimed another young life today. A son, a dream, the entire world of his parents--all shattered in an instant. This is not an accident; it is murder--and the killer is the power that flees from accountability. The real culprit is not the road, but the irresponsible authority. Because here no resignations happen, no punishments are meted out, no one's conscience awakens. Indore's poisoned water the road in Noida that took Yuvraj's life, collapsing bridges, colliding trains, suffocating pollution... TINA - There Is No Accountability And until there is accountability, one after another will continue to fall victim to the epidemic of greed," he wrote.

Political Backlash Grows

Reacting to the tragedy, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant criticised rushed construction and corruption, saying, "... Everything is being made so shoddily in such haste. Bridges are collapsing. It's not just here. Look across the whole of India... All the work is being done in haste... On top of that, there's corruption eating up the funds... Is this your developed India?"

Police Action and Investigation

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR at PS Janakpuri under BNS Section against the contractor and concerned officials of the Delhi Jal Board. An investigation is underway as a priority, and strict legal action will be taken against the guilty parties in accordance with the law.

Family Alleges Official Apathy

The tragic incident occurred when Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Janakpuri, was riding his motorcycle home. Police confirmed the identification of the deceased. Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not recieve any help even after visiting six police stations and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death.

Dhyani's friend condemned the police response, alleging that the urgency of the situation was ignored and that authorities failed to track the exact location of Kamal's mobile phone during the search, which contributed to the fatality. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night.

Delhi Government Assures Action

Following the incident, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood is scheduled to inspect the site on February 7. In a statement, the Delhi government said it has taken cognisance of the death and assured strict action against those responsible. (ANI)