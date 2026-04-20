Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP over the Manipur violence, alleging 'they set fire to it.' Addressing a rally in Colachel, he blamed the ruling party for the conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities, stating a civil war is ongoing.

Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP for Manipur Violence

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the BJP government over the tension in Manipur, alleging that "they have set fire to it," blaming the ruling party for the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Addressing a rally in Colachel, Rahul Gandhi said, "Look at what has happened in Manipur. A peaceful state. They set fire to it, and hundreds of people died. There's a civil war still carrying on."

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Rahul Gandhi's remarks come after fresh tension in Manipur following the death of a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister in a militant attack in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai. The incident has sparked widespread anger, with protesters blocking key roads and violence reported in some areas. The security forces have resorted to the use of tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowds.

Violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following protests linked to demands for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. Clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups led to loss of lives, displacement, and property damage. Security forces were deployed, and restrictions were imposed in several districts.

'BJP Seeks to Rule Tamil Nadu from Delhi'

Rahul Gandhi linked the situation in Manipur to the BJP's intention to "capture power and run states from Delhi," alleging that the same practice is also being used to control AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

"Wherever possible, the BJP seeks to capture power and run states from Delhi. But they lack the courage to say this to the people of Tamil Nadu directly, so they have taken control of a once-glorious political party," he said.

"The AIADMK played a historic role in Tamil Nadu's progress and had leaders who truly represented its people. Today, it is a hollow shell, reduced to an instrument of the BJP. Its leadership has surrendered due to corruption," he added.

Further attacking the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that the party wants to override other traditions and histories. "We believe that every state in India should have its own voice and representation, and that the people of each state should govern their own state. The BJP believes that one tradition, one language, and one history should override all other traditions, languages, and histories. The BJP wants to weaken the powers of the state and rule Tamil Nadu from Delhi. We want Tamil Nadu to be governed by the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies.