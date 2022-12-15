Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS of suppressing women, claims 'they have no female members'

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleged that the plan of the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS is to spread fear and his march was to stand against fear and hatred.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of suppressing women and claimed that was the reason why the organisation has no female members.

Gandhi, who is heading the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, claimed on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS are attempting to sow fear, and that the purpose of his march was to fight against such things.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is passing through Rajasthan. On Friday, it will have been 100 whole days. On Wednesday, the yatra resumed from Sawai Madhopur's Bhadoti neighbourhood and travelled to Badhshapura.

The former president of the Congress also said that the BJP and RSS were "insulting" Goddess Sita by reciting "Jai Shree Ram" rather than "Jai Siyaram," which honours both Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Gandhi spoke to a gathering on a street corner in Bagdi village in the Dausa area and remarked, "There are no women in their organisation, and there are no women in RSS... They oppress women and forbid women from working in their organisation."

The RSS has a women wing named Rashtra Sevika Samiti.

"I want to ask the RSS and BJP people, you say Jai Shri Ram but why do you not say Jai Siyaram? Why did you remove Sita Maa? Why do you insult her? Why do you insult the women of India?" he posed. The Congress leader said the fear of unemployment is increasing.

"Because they turn this fear into hatred, only the BJP and the RSS profit from this fear. The same task is done by all of their organisations. They strive to stoke fear and hostility throughout the nation. Because of this, the main objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to combat the propagation of fear and hatred throughout the nation," he added.

He asserted that the wealth held by India's top 100 wealthiest individuals is equivalent to that of 55 crore citizens. "Only 100 individuals control half of India's wealth, and they manage the nation for them."

"You may refer to them as the four or five Maharajas of India. They command the whole government, the entire media, and every official. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji follows their orders," he added.

(WITH PTI inputs)