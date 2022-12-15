Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi attack: Accused bought acid from Flipkart, left phone with friend to create alibi

    The accused ordered the acid from Flipkart, senior police officer Sagar Preet Hooda said in the statement. The accused and the schoolgirl knew each other, but had a fallout in September, after which he decided on the acid attack.

    Delhi attack Accused bought acid from Flipkart left phone with friend to create alibi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 8:51 AM IST

    All three accused of the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Dwarka Mod area were arrested on Wednesday. It was discovered during questioning that the three—the main suspect Sachin Arora and his two companions Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22)—had methodically planned the attack on the schoolgirl down to the last detail in order to deceive the authorities.

    Special Commissioner of Police for Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda revealed that Arora used an e-wallet to pay for the acid that was used in the assault. He said that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal. According to a statement from the police, technological proof established that the acid was purchased via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform didn't respond right away.

    Also Read | Acid attack in Dwarka: Delhi Police arrest all three accused within hours of incident

    During questioning, it came to light that Arora and the victim had been close friends up until September. According to Hooda, who also mentioned that he resided in the girl's neighbourhood, they had a falling out, and as a result, the accused attacked her. Before the incident, Singh took Arora's scooty and mobile phone to another location to create an alibi and mislead investigaters, the officer said. Hooda added that following Arora's arrest, police zeroed in on Aggarwal.

    The class 12 girl was with her younger sister when the attack occurred at Mohan Garden close to Uttam Nagar, according to police, who added that the event was captured on a CCTV camera and showed her shaking erratically after the attack that left her with burns to her face.

    Also read: 'Acid sold like vegetables': DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl

    The girl has suffered eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected, adding that she has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU ward and is stable. She was hospitalised to Deen Dayal Upadhya Hospital prior to being sent to Safdarjung Hospital after the incident was reported to the Mohan Garden Police Station about 9 a.m., according to police.

    In 2018 and 2019, Delhi recorded 11 and 10 acid attacks, respectively. In 2020, while the country was in lockdown owing to the coronavirus epidemic, the national capital only saw two cases. According to statistics, 228 instances were recorded in India in 2018, 249 the next year, and 182 in 2020.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    You can find Pappu in West Bengal Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at TMC leader Mahua Moitra AJR

    'You can find Pappu in West Bengal': Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at TMC leader Mahua Moitra

    Acid attack in Dwarka: Delhi Police arrest all three accused within hours of incident AJR

    Acid attack in Dwarka: Delhi Police arrest all three accused within hours of incident

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics - adt

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court AJR

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha - adt

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha

    Recent Stories

    Who is Shanwaz Shaikh? Meet Devoleena Bhattacharjee's husband; TV actress drops wedding photos RBA

    Who is Shanwaz Shaikh? Meet Devoleena Bhattacharjee's husband; TV actress drops wedding photos

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Karisma Kapoor enjoys Argentina Vs Croatia match; shares her experience on Instagram RBA

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Karisma Kapoor enjoys Argentina Vs Croatia match; shares her experience on Instagram

    After Golden Globes, RRR now earns 5 nominations at Critics Choice Awards 2023 RBA

    After Golden Globes, RRR now earns 5 nominations at Critics Choice Awards 2023

    Vibrant ways to decorate transform and decorate your abode for Christmas vma

    Vibrant ways to decorate transform and decorate your abode for Christmas

    A Glance at the ways to stay fit and in shape during the Christmas holidays vma

    A Glance at the ways to stay fit and in shape during the Christmas holidays

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon