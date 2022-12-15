Delhi attack: Accused bought acid from Flipkart, left phone with friend to create alibi

The accused ordered the acid from Flipkart, senior police officer Sagar Preet Hooda said in the statement. The accused and the schoolgirl knew each other, but had a fallout in September, after which he decided on the acid attack.

All three accused of the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Dwarka Mod area were arrested on Wednesday. It was discovered during questioning that the three—the main suspect Sachin Arora and his two companions Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22)—had methodically planned the attack on the schoolgirl down to the last detail in order to deceive the authorities.

Special Commissioner of Police for Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda revealed that Arora used an e-wallet to pay for the acid that was used in the assault. He said that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal. According to a statement from the police, technological proof established that the acid was purchased via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform didn't respond right away.

Also Read | Acid attack in Dwarka: Delhi Police arrest all three accused within hours of incident

During questioning, it came to light that Arora and the victim had been close friends up until September. According to Hooda, who also mentioned that he resided in the girl's neighbourhood, they had a falling out, and as a result, the accused attacked her. Before the incident, Singh took Arora's scooty and mobile phone to another location to create an alibi and mislead investigaters, the officer said. Hooda added that following Arora's arrest, police zeroed in on Aggarwal.

The class 12 girl was with her younger sister when the attack occurred at Mohan Garden close to Uttam Nagar, according to police, who added that the event was captured on a CCTV camera and showed her shaking erratically after the attack that left her with burns to her face.

Also read: 'Acid sold like vegetables': DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl

The girl has suffered eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected, adding that she has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU ward and is stable. She was hospitalised to Deen Dayal Upadhya Hospital prior to being sent to Safdarjung Hospital after the incident was reported to the Mohan Garden Police Station about 9 a.m., according to police.

In 2018 and 2019, Delhi recorded 11 and 10 acid attacks, respectively. In 2020, while the country was in lockdown owing to the coronavirus epidemic, the national capital only saw two cases. According to statistics, 228 instances were recorded in India in 2018, 249 the next year, and 182 in 2020.