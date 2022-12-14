Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    The Madras High Court on Wednesday (December 14) allowed Isha Foundation's plea against a show cause notice issued to it in Tamil Nadu for carrying out construction work between 2006-2014 in Coimbatore without having mandatory environmental clearance as per the Central Government's Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006.

    The bench, observed by Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar said that since the foundation was carrying on construction work for promoting group development activities and for promoting yoga, it came within the definition of an educational institution and thus was exempted from seeking prior environmental clearance.

    The bench also observed that an interim stay by Kerala High Court on the operation of the exemption was limited to the jurisdiction of the Kerala High Court and thus, the Madras HC was not bound by the interim stay.

    The Kerala HC's interim order is applicable only within the territorial limits of the State. The court also observed that the jurisdiction of the High Court is limited to the territorial jurisdiction of the state, the court observed.

    Earlier, the foundation had submitted that as per a clarification issued by the centre in 2014, all educational institutions, industrial sheds and hostels are exempt from the requirement of obtaining mandatory environmental clearance before commencing construction work.

    While Isha Foundation is a yoga centre which is "engaged in promoting mental development", it had claimed that it would come within the purview of an educational institution.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
