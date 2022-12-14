Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics

    Madhaura DSP said that the police are looking for more sick people who may be hiding to avoid interrogation, as the sale and consumption of alcohol have been completely prohibited in Bihar since April 2016.

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 7:26 PM IST

    The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor has risen to 20 in Bihar's Chappra's Saran district. Bihar continues to witness death after the consumption of poisonous liquor, and the death toll is expected to rise further. The deceased's family members claimed that their relatives died from drinking poisonous liquor.

    The incident occurred in the Isuapur police station area's Doila village and Mashrak police station area's Yadu Mor. The police are currently investigating the situation.

    While talking about the matter, Madhaura DSP said that the police are looking for more sick people who may be hiding to avoid interrogation, as the sale and consumption of alcohol have been completely prohibited in Bihar since April 2016. The administration has yet to comment on the rise in the death toll due to the spurious liquor.

    Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the Assembly as people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor. When Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs tried to pin him down over the Chhapra hooch tragedy, Nitish Kumar said, "Kya ho Gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log."

    The incident occurred during a discussion about issues such as the hooch tragedy and the lathi charge on job seekers in Patna.

    Also read: 'Arey, tum bol rahe ho…': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool as BJP questions liquor ban

    Also read: 28 dead in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state Gujarat, 30 in hospital

    Also read: Bihar: 13 killed after consuming spurious liquor in West Champaran and Gopalganj, probe on

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court AJR

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha - adt

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha

    Central govt to further bring down inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha; check details AJR

    Central govt to further bring down inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha; check details

    Acid sold like vegetables DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl AJR

    'Acid sold like vegetables': DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl

    Correct it: Madhya Pradesh HM warns makers over Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song - adt

    'Correct it': Madhya Pradesh HM warns makers over Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song

    Recent Stories

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court AJR

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court

    football france vs morocco the Hakim Ziyech chelsea theory that has left supporters hopeful of lifting Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    The Hakim Ziyech theory that has left Morocco supporters hopeful of lifting Qatar World Cup 2022

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha - adt

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha

    Central govt to further bring down inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha; check details AJR

    Central govt to further bring down inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha; check details

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon