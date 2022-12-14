Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics

Madhaura DSP said that the police are looking for more sick people who may be hiding to avoid interrogation, as the sale and consumption of alcohol have been completely prohibited in Bihar since April 2016.

The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor has risen to 20 in Bihar's Chappra's Saran district. Bihar continues to witness death after the consumption of poisonous liquor, and the death toll is expected to rise further. The deceased's family members claimed that their relatives died from drinking poisonous liquor.

The incident occurred in the Isuapur police station area's Doila village and Mashrak police station area's Yadu Mor. The police are currently investigating the situation.

While talking about the matter, Madhaura DSP said that the police are looking for more sick people who may be hiding to avoid interrogation, as the sale and consumption of alcohol have been completely prohibited in Bihar since April 2016. The administration has yet to comment on the rise in the death toll due to the spurious liquor.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the Assembly as people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor. When Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs tried to pin him down over the Chhapra hooch tragedy, Nitish Kumar said, "Kya ho Gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log."

The incident occurred during a discussion about issues such as the hooch tragedy and the lathi charge on job seekers in Patna.

