Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the CEC of 'stealing votes' in Bihar, urging youth to be vigilant. He also criticized the BJP and Nitish Kumar on industrial policy and separately alleged 25 lakh fake votes in Haryana's voter list.

Gandhi Accuses PM, Shah of 'Stealing Votes' in Bihar

With just two days left for the second phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "stealing votes" while urging the youth of Bihar to remain "vigilant" during polling.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "I'm not giving up. I'm saying it clearly that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are stealing votes. Their full efforts are underway. I'm telling the youth of Bihar, I'm telling the Gen Z of Bihar, it's your responsibility to be vigilant at the polling booth and not let this happen. They're trying to steal your future, that's why they're stealing votes."

Slams BJP, Nitish Kumar on Industrial Development

In a separate rally held in Kishanganj, the Congress MP reiterated his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over industrial development in the state. "I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones. In the last 20 years, how many food processing units has Nitish Kumar set up? Amit Shah says there is no land to set up factories in Bihar. He lies on the stage. There is no shortage of land in Bihar. The Bihar government is ready to give as much land as is needed to Adani. Land has been given to Adani at a cost of Rs 1 per acre,' he said.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. Elections for 122 assembly seats are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

Alleges 'Large-Scale Voter Fraud' in Haryana

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in a press conference, Rahul Gandhi alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy.

'If the Voter List is a Lie, There is No Democracy'

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference. He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence. (ANI)